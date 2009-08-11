Sichere Zahlungssysteme

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities in relation to its two key business lines: (i) bank note safety recognition processing and (ii) payment cards and related add-on services. More precisely it comprises the development of machine components for the recognition and processing of safety features in bank notes, secure personal payment solutions, safety features on smart cards for communication and content provision as well as for e-government solutions.
The project will enhance R&D of new or improved products and services for secure payments, telecommunications and e-passport solutions.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. As the proposed invetments will take place mainly inside buildings already being used for similar activities, and concern mainly hardware and software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. Full environmental details will nevertheless be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and birds 79/409/EEC Directives).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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