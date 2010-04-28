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LAJA HYDRO POWER PLANT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,314,416.66
Countries
Sector(s)
Chile : € 55,314,416.66
Energy : € 55,314,416.66
Signature date(s)
5/05/2011 : € 55,314,416.66
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Central hidroeléctrica Laja - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Sistema de Transmisión eléctrica Laja1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - MDL Central Hidroeléctrica Laja Modif - CH - Laja - ES
Related press
Chile: First EIB loan for renewable energy

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/05/2011
20080789
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Laja Hydro Power Plant Project

GDF Suez

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 84 million.
USD 112 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the development, construction, commissioning and operation of a hydro power plant (Laja, 34.4 MW).

The project provides for increasing demand of electricity from renewable energy sources, supporting EU priority objectives related to climate change. The project is in line with ALA mandate by supporting European FDI and promoting environmentally sustainable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, if located in the EU, would fall under Annex I of the EIA-Directive, requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be performed including public consultation. The promoter has carried out an EIA and received the environmental authorisation based on this. The details of the EIA, the requirements of Chilean regulations, their compliance to the Bank’s requirements, including public participation and socio-economic assessment, will be examined during the appraisal.

The procurement of the project is not required to follow public procurement procedures since, under the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, the PPA has been awarded through an open international procedure, which is not considered to have provided any special or exclusive rights to the promoter. Additionally, the Chilean electricity market seems liberalised (to be confirmed at the appraisal). In line with its principles and its statute the Bank will however ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have followed suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices. Contracts awarded must be negotiated impartially and accord with the project’s best interests.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Central hidroeléctrica Laja - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Sistema de Transmisión eléctrica Laja1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - MDL Central Hidroeléctrica Laja Modif - CH - Laja - ES
Related press
Chile: First EIB loan for renewable energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Chile: First EIB loan for renewable energy
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Central hidroeléctrica Laja - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Sistema de Transmisión eléctrica Laja1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - MDL Central Hidroeléctrica Laja Modif - CH - Laja - ES

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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