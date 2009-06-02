Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DAIMLER GREENFIELD AUTOMOTIVE PLANT HU

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2009 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Summary - HU

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2009
20080775
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Green Field Automotive Plant HU

Daimler AG is one of the leading automotive groups in Europe, active in the development of innovative vehicle technology.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 400 million.
Around EUR 1 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to develop a green-field automotive plant located in Hungary.

Contribute to the development of the region’s automotive industry, enhance its competitiveness and support the development of the local cluster of suppliers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of a facility for the manufacture and assembly of motor vehicles falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of the criteria set in Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directive) will be verified during project appraisal.

The Bank’s services will verify procurement details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Summary - HU

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications