EVN GAS PIPELINES IN LOWER AUSTRIA

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operation of two high pressure natural gas pipeline sections of 120 km and 147 km respectively in the Federal State of Lower Austria.
Replacement and extension of gas transmission pipelines is necessary to maintain and improve the standards of service and safety in the network and to provide for growth in demand.
According to national legislation, the project falls under Annex II requiring the promoter to apply for environmental determination, allowing the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required. The project consists of 2 separate sections of 120 km (Südschiene) and 147 km (Westschiene) respectively. For the first section, the promoter has submitted an environmental study to the Austrian authorities who have declared that no EIA is required. For the second section, the procedure for environmental determination still has to be completed. The Bank will review environmental issues in line with its guidelines during appraisal.
As a majority state owned utility company, the promoter has confirmed that it will tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, including the publication in Official Journal of EC where appropriate. Detailed procedures applied by the promoter will be reviewed during the appraisal.
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