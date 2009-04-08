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PLAN MEJORA RED CARRETERAS DE MURCIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 125,000,000
Transport : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2010 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE LA C-330 EN BARRANDA - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE ADECUACION Y MEJORA DE LA N-332 TRAMO CUESTA BLANCA-LOS RUICES - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE CARRETERA DE CONEXION DE LA B-19 CON LA A-30 EN CIE ZA - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE ACONDICIONAMIENTO MEJORA DE TRAZADO Y AMPLIACION DE PLATAFORMA DE LA F-13 ENTRE SAN JOSE DE LA VEGA Y SUCINA - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - MEJORA ENSANCHE Y REFUERZO DEL FIRME DE LA MU-412 CON NUEVO PUENTE SOBRE RIO CHICAMO - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2010
20080765
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Plan de mejora de red de Carreteras de Murcia

Comunidad autónoma de la Región de Murcia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 125 million.
EUR 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the investment programme developed by Regional Government of Murcia for the improvement and renewal of the roads network in the region.

The entire project is located in a convergence region. The project is therefore eligible under Article 267(a).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with EU Directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE LA C-330 EN BARRANDA - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE ADECUACION Y MEJORA DE LA N-332 TRAMO CUESTA BLANCA-LOS RUICES - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE CARRETERA DE CONEXION DE LA B-19 CON LA A-30 EN CIE ZA - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - PROYECTO DE ACONDICIONAMIENTO MEJORA DE TRAZADO Y AMPLIACION DE PLATAFORMA DE LA F-13 ENTRE SAN JOSE DE LA VEGA Y SUCINA - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - MEJORA ENSANCHE Y REFUERZO DEL FIRME DE LA MU-412 CON NUEVO PUENTE SOBRE RIO CHICAMO - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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