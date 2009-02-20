Tallink RO-PAX II

Summary sheet
Tallink
Construction and purchase of one passenger ferry.
The vessel will sail between Tallinn and Stockholm.
The Ferry should fully comply with the International Maritime Organisation’s MARPOL ’78 incl. Annex IV and SOLAS. The objective of Tallink’s Safety Management System is to ensure that the valid rules and requirements set out by the IMO (International Maritime Organisation), various certification bodies, and other maritime organisations, as well as their applicable regulations and standards, are adhered to. The modern technical systems on board new ships are built in a way which allows them to contribute in providing the very safest of voyages and maintain a clean sea and air environment. The project is expected to have no significant environmental impact. The Bank's services will verify all environmental and safety issues during the project's due diligence. No EIA is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC.
Tallink is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is therefore not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procurement of the vessel's construction was the result of a direct negotiated procedure between the promoter and the Aker shipyard. This is considered by Tallink to be the most efficient process and is acceptable by the Bank.
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