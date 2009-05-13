Castilla y Leon Health Infrastructure

Summary sheet
In support of the ongoing health infrastructure plan for the period 2008 to 2011, the Autonomous Region of Castilla y León is currently implementing investments within a wider public services investment programme. The health projects contained within this programme include the construction, extension and rehabilitation of health centres, and the modernisation, expansion and/or replacement of small, medium and larger hospital infrastructures.
Located in a “phasing-in” region of Spain, the project is eligible under the convergence objective and as a health project, it responds to the Environmental priority objective under “sustainable communities” (health). The programme may also include some investment in University hospitals. The eligibility of the project and proportion of the project attributable to the Knowledge Economy objective will be explored during appraisal.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the Competent Authority.
The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all procurement contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant legislation. The procurement issues will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.