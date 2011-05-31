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PAIS VASCO KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Education : € 70,800,000
Services : € 329,200,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2011 : € 70,800,000
30/09/2011 : € 329,200,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports ITP’s innovation projects

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2011
20080733
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
País Vasco Knowledge Economy

Comunidad Autónoma del País Vasco

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 400 million
Up to EUR 1 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports País Vasco’s four year (2009-2012) investment programme with a set of new projects in support of the knowledge economy.

The project comprises small and medium-sized investment schemes in education and culture, ICT, and RDI (i) in support of the Region’s “Information Society Plan” in keeping with a strategy intended to adapt the Basque society to the digital era, foster cultural change and place new technologies at the service of citizens with the object of improving their standard of living, increasing social balance and strengthening the value of the economy, (ii) to create the conditions for economic growth and sustainable development, and (iii) to promote the development of human capital and regional infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector, multi-scheme operation. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on areas forming part of Natura 2000 network. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

As a public administration entity the promoter is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC), including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports ITP’s innovation projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports ITP’s innovation projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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