ESB Renewable Programme

Summary sheet
ESB – Electricity Supply Board
The project concerns the ESB’s wind investment programme for the period 2009 to 2012. The overall capacity will be 214MW. All development will be on-shore operations.
The development of wind energy capacity will contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. Electricity generation from onshore wind farms can produce electricity with substantially lower environmental impacts, particularly GHG emissions.
Wind farms fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, the project would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The five most advanced projects have all undergone EIA process and have obtained relevant approvals.
The promoter is a public undertaking according to the EU Procurement Directive and is following public procurement rules for the purchase of the project works including publication of tenders in the Official Journal of the European Union.
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