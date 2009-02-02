SCANIA TRUCKS CLEAN ENGINE R&D

Summary sheet
Scania CV AB (publ.)
The project concerns the part-financing of Scania’s annual R&D expenditures in the 2009-2012 period.
The project concerns investments in research and development for future low emission engines and related chassis development for trucks and buses.
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI activities in engine technology (fuel efficiency, reduction of NOx and particulate emissions), hybrid technologies and cabin and chassis development, in order to meet forthcoming legislative requirements regarding emissions (EURO VI and thereafter anticipated requirements) and noise standards. The project further includes a new wind tunnel facility, a new acoustic certification chamber and a new test track. Finally the project includes downstream capital expenditures associated with the production of the new EURO VI engines cabins and chassis. The project will be carried out in Södertälje, Sweden.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.