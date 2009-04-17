Lyon Transport Urbain II

Summary sheet
The project concerns 10 schemes included in the seven-year investment plan of the Promoter (Plan de Mandat 2008-2014) concerning urban public transport in Greater Lyon. The plan is the operational tool for the implementation of the urban mobility plan (Plan des Déplacements Urbains) approved in 1997 and reviewed in 2005. The schemes so far identified for financing concern a metro extension, extensions of the tramway and trolleybus networks, bus renewal and tram upgrades, a depot and a park and ride facility.
The project aim to increase the attractiveness of public transport services compared to private cars, thus reducing the impact of urban transport on the environment.
The project is a composite operation and the requirement of a full EIA will be checked during appraisal for every single scheme. However, some of the major components fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive as they are related to extensions of the metro and the tramway network: accordingly, an EIA is not strictly required but should be screened by the Competent Authority. In this case, an EIA has to be carried out where applicable in order to comply with national legislation concerning environmental issues and the public inquiry process (Enquête préalable à la Déclaration d’Utilité Publique).
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. All contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be put out to international tendering. Under these conditions, the procedures adopted by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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