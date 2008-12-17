Terna Reti Elettriche II

Summary sheet
TERNA S.p.A.
The project consists of 3 project schemes aimed at reinforcing and extending the Italian national electricity transmission network. It includes the TEN-E project for doubling the connection between mainland Italy and Sicily and two more projects located in the centre and in the north of the country respectively.
The main purpose of the project is to improve the reliability of supply, to support the efficient operation of traditional and renewable generation resources, and to reduce transmission congestion.
By their technical characteristics the project schemes do fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for such project schemes relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, disturbance during construction and impact on flying vertebrates and seabed fauna and flora. The specific requirements of the Italian environmental legislation and the promoter’s application thereof will be investigated during appraisal. This includes addressing potential negative impacts on sites of nature conservation.
The promoter is subject to the Public Procurement Act of Italy (Dlgs. 163/06) that came into force in 2006 transposing the EU Directives on public procurement. The promoter’s approach for procurement of goods and services will be investigated during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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