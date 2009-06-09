SE Power Plant and Forest Industry R&D

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Stora Enso Oyj
The project comprises two parts. Part I concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to pulp, paper packaging and forest products. Part II includes design, construction and operation of a combined heat and power generation facility in Ostroleka, Poland.
The RDI part of the project will support the research activities and technical development within a European paper and forest products manufacturer. The power plant project is located in a convergence region and the project will employ an efficient, combined heat and power technology and help to increase the energy self-suffiency of the promoter.
For the RDI part, an EIA will not be necessary according to EIA Directive as long as existing RDI facilities are used. The power plant is part of a bigger investment programme which falls under Annex I of Directive 85/337/EEC and is subject to an EIA. This part will require appropriate environmental permits under IPPC Directive 2008/1/EC. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including possible impacts on protected flora and fauna.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and is not covered by EU directives on procurement. During the appraisal, the Bank will verify the promoter’s procurement procedures to ensure that the project benefits from market-based competition between potential subcontractors.
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