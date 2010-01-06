Mooi-Mgeni Transfer Scheme Phase 2

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction of a dam in the Mooi River and a conveyance system to the Mgeni water supply system in KwaZulu Natal province in South Africa.
The project will provide an additional 60 M m3 per year to cover the water needs of 5.5 million people by 2025.
All the components included in the project were submitted to an EIA approved by the national environmental authority in June 2009. According to the approval, the impact could be properly mitigated with minor residual and permanent negative effects. The national regulations and promoter's practice on EIA apply international best practice. A full-scale public consultation was part of the assessment and the documents provided by the promoter on this matter did not reveal any relevant opposition to the project.
The promoter will follow procedures based on international competition and taking into account the national legislation. The pre-qualification for the tendering of the major component, the Spring Grove dam was published in the EUOJ of 12 August 2009.
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