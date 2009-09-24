UPM Forest Products RSFF

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) related to graphic and special paper, as well as label materials and wood products, covering the period from 2009 to 2013, predominantly taking place in UPM’s RDI facilities in Finland and Germany.
The project, which focuses on improving current products and processes as well as developing new business areas, helps promote international competitiveness of the promoter through sustained R&D investment.
The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities. An EIA will not be necessary according to EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC as long as existing facilities are used. The promoter will be required to assure that provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental requirements are complied with. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.