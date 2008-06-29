Yerevan Metro Rehabilitation

Summary sheet
Karen Demirchyan Yerevan Metro CJSC
Emergency investments in Yerevan Metro, covering immediate rehabilitation needs, including security upgrades. The project consists of the addressing the problem of the water ingress into the metro tunnels, modernisation of the infrastructure and refurbishment of the rolling stock.
Ensuring the safe functioning of the Yerevan metro system, providing comfortable level of service.
The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy and is expected to contribute to the overall improvement of the urban environment, through reduced noise and vibration and improved occupational health and safety at work in metro.
The project has to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement. The Promoter is subject to the EIB Guide to Procurement procedures. Consultancy services are required to assist the Promoter in the procurement process.
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