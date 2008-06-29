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YEREVAN METRO REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 10,000,000
Transport : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/08/2010 : € 5,000,000
10/05/2013 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related press
Armenia: First EIB loan for Yerevan metro upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
1 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/08/2010
20080629
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Yerevan Metro Rehabilitation

Karen Demirchyan Yerevan Metro CJSC

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million.
EUR 30 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Emergency investments in Yerevan Metro, covering immediate rehabilitation needs, including security upgrades. The project consists of the addressing the problem of the water ingress into the metro tunnels, modernisation of the infrastructure and refurbishment of the rolling stock.

Ensuring the safe functioning of the Yerevan metro system, providing comfortable level of service.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy and is expected to contribute to the overall improvement of the urban environment, through reduced noise and vibration and improved occupational health and safety at work in metro.

The project has to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement. The Promoter is subject to the EIB Guide to Procurement procedures. Consultancy services are required to assist the Promoter in the procurement process.

Other links
Related press
Armenia: First EIB loan for Yerevan metro upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: First EIB loan for Yerevan metro upgrade
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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