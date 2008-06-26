ENEL Efficienza Rete II

All the project schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, so leaving to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. However, many project schemes are expected to be medium and low voltage reinforcements that will not require formal EIAs and will have minimal or no environmental impact.

The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in Italy and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.