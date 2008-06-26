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ENEL EFFICIENZA RETE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,055,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,055,000,000
Energy : € 1,055,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2011 : € 340,000,000
27/03/2009 : € 715,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: 1bn from EIB to CDP for Enel

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2009
20080626
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL Efficienza Rete II

Enel Distribuzione SpA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million.
EUR 2000-3000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a 3-year investment programme (2009-2011) aimed at reinforcing and extending the promoter’s distribution electricity networks throughout Italy.

The main purpose of the project is to cater for demand growth, to enable connection of new customers and to improve quality and reliability of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the project schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, so leaving to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. However, many project schemes are expected to be medium and low voltage reinforcements that will not require formal EIAs and will have minimal or no environmental impact.

The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in Italy and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to the Public Procurement Act of Italy (Dlgs. 163/06) that came into force in 2006 transposing the EU Directives on public procurement. The promoter’s approach for procurement of goods and services in the distribution sectors will be investigated during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Italy: 1bn from EIB to CDP for Enel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: 1bn from EIB to CDP for Enel
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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