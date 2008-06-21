Olomouc Urban Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
A multi-sector framework facility for financing investment schemes that the Olomouc City will undertake in the framework of the 2007-13 EU programming period. The project will include schemes, mostly of small and medium size, in the fields of transport, environmental protection, health and education, urban renewal, cultural heritage, and facilities for the provision of community services.
The improvement and upgrading of municipal infrastructure is a pre-requisite for the City's continuing development, and contributes to increasing its attractiveness to investors and tourism, whilst simultaneously improving the quality of life of its citizens.
As a Member State, the Czech Republic has the obligation of following EU relevant rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives; all the relevant project’s key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Czech legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Czech authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal and monitoring.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.