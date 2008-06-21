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OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 58,585,821.25
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 58,585,821.25
Transport : € 7,001,005.64
Urban development : € 51,584,815.61
Signature date(s)
23/11/2012 : € 2,383,897.22
3/07/2009 : € 4,617,108.42
23/11/2012 : € 17,565,033.52
3/07/2009 : € 34,019,782.09
Other links
Related public register
27/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - NTS of the EIS
Related public register
27/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Full EIA
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support urban infrastructure in Olomouc
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB lends CZK 1 billion for urban infrastructure upgrading in Olomouc

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/07/2009
20080621
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Olomouc Urban Infrastructure
Statutarni Mesto Olomouc (Olomouc City)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to CZK 1 500 million.
CZK 4 000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A multi-sector framework facility for financing investment schemes that the Olomouc City will undertake in the framework of the 2007-13 EU programming period. The project will include schemes, mostly of small and medium size, in the fields of transport, environmental protection, health and education, urban renewal, cultural heritage, and facilities for the provision of community services.

The improvement and upgrading of municipal infrastructure is a pre-requisite for the City's continuing development, and contributes to increasing its attractiveness to investors and tourism, whilst simultaneously improving the quality of life of its citizens.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a Member State, the Czech Republic has the obligation of following EU relevant rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives; all the relevant project’s key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Czech legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Czech authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal and monitoring.

Related documents
27/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - NTS of the EIS
27/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Full EIA
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support urban infrastructure in Olomouc
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB lends CZK 1 billion for urban infrastructure upgrading in Olomouc

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - NTS of the EIS
Publication Date
27 Feb 2016
Document language
Croatian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64959942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080621
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Full EIA
Publication Date
27 Feb 2016
Document language
Croatian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64962875
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080621
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - NTS of the EIS
Related public register
27/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Full EIA
Other links
Summary sheet
Olomouc Urban Infrastructure
Data sheet
OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support urban infrastructure in Olomouc
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB lends CZK 1 billion for urban infrastructure upgrading in Olomouc

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support urban infrastructure in Olomouc
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB lends CZK 1 billion for urban infrastructure upgrading in Olomouc
Other links
Related public register
27/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - NTS of the EIS
Related public register
27/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLOMOUC URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE - Full EIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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