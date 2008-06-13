European Cinema Digitalisation

Summary sheet
The project concerns the implementation of XDC’s innovative solution regarding the digitalisation of cinemas in Europe. The rollout is based on “Virtual Print Fee” leasing facility to smoothen the burden of the investment for the cinemas over a 10 year period. In addition, the project encompasses the R&D activities to further improve the promoter’s digital cinema solution.
Contribute to the deployment of digital equipment in European cinemas.
The project does not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project concerns mainly installation of small sized equipment and IT based solutions in existing facilities. Therefore, the project is not expected to have any specifc residual environmental impact.
The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised sector. Therefore, he is not subject to public procurment procedures. The effectivness of the applied procedures will be checked during the appraisal.
The project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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