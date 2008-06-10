Thameslink Rolling Stock Project (PPP)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The UK Department for Transport
The project consists of a long term PPP contract for the design, manufacture, financing and maintenance of 900 – 1,300 train vehicles (and two depots) for operators of the upgraded Thameslink rail lines, which will enhance the Thameslink train services in Southeast England.
Increased north-south rail capacity in the centre of London will reduce overcrowding on existing rail and underground services, increase the number of cross-London services and facilitate the transfer of passengers from International rail services terminating at St Pancras station to domestic rail services.
The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337EEC as modified. Despite the proposed locations for the depots being existing brownfield railway sites, the depot element of the project could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive, unless depot provision would be based on refurbishment of existing depots. This aspect will be investigated during appraisal, in order to get confirmation that this and other applicable EU environmental requirements will be complied with.
Following publication of a notice in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) in April 2008 (2008/S 71-096012), four bidders were shortlisted in July 2008. The promoter is a contracting authority governed by public law and is subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC. In this context, the Bank will examine the procurement arrangements during appraisal.
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