Hellenic Fire Service PPP

Summary sheet
Public
Design, construction and facility management of seven new buildings for the Hellenic Fire Service under a 25-year Partnership Agreement.
The Project, involving a partnership with the private sector, is a key element of the strategic aims of the Ministry of Interior to resolve acute accommodation concerns of the Hellenic Fire Service and to upgrade its infrastructure.
The project involves the construction of new buildings and therefore falls under the scope of Directive 97/11/EC Annex II with regard to urban development. Appraisal will verify compliance and will review the status of any environmental studies and public consultations.
The initial request for bids was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in 2007: Reference S46-056455. Five consortia submitted bids, including consortia with international members. The Preferred Bidder was announced on 26 September 2008. The suitability of the selection criteria and the decision process will be examined as part of the appraisal.
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