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ENBW WPD OFFSHORE WIND - BALTIC I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/03/2011 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: EIB finances first offshore windfarm in German sector of Baltic Sea

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2011
20080591
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENBW Offshore Wind

ENBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project cost.
Indicatively estimated to be around EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of Germany’s first commercial offshore wind farm. It comprises up to 21 turbines, each with a power of 2.5 MWe. The project is located in the Baltic Sea, 16 km off the German coast (close to the municipalities of Zingst and Prerow), at a water depth of between 16-19 metres. The overall project area is 7 km2.

The project aims to contribute to the targeted increase of the share of electricity from renewable energy sources in Germany to 20% by 2020 and to 50% by 2050.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) concerning the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Bank will review the followed environmental procedures, including the result of possible EIAs, mitigating measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Natura 2000).

Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: EIB finances first offshore windfarm in German sector of Baltic Sea

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB finances first offshore windfarm in German sector of Baltic Sea
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications