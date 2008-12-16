ENBW WPD OFFSHORE WIND - BALTIC I

Summary sheet
ENBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Construction and operation of Germany’s first commercial offshore wind farm. It comprises up to 21 turbines, each with a power of 2.5 MWe. The project is located in the Baltic Sea, 16 km off the German coast (close to the municipalities of Zingst and Prerow), at a water depth of between 16-19 metres. The overall project area is 7 km2.
The project aims to contribute to the targeted increase of the share of electricity from renewable energy sources in Germany to 20% by 2020 and to 50% by 2050.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) concerning the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Bank will review the followed environmental procedures, including the result of possible EIAs, mitigating measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Natura 2000).
Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.
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