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WATER AND SANITATION RS

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 69,009,123
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 69,009,123
Water, sewerage : € 69,009,123
Signature date(s)
21/04/2021 : € 595,000
27/08/2014 : € 2,468,750
15/06/2023 : € 2,940,000
14/05/2013 : € 3,130,373
20/11/2012 : € 9,875,000
22/09/2010 : € 50,000,000
(*) Including a € 595,000 Investment Grants provided by the PUBLIC ENTITY(IES) ,a € 2,940,000 Investment Grants provided by the PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB supports water supply and wastewater in Republika Srpska with a EUR 50 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2010
20080556
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Water and Sanitation Republika Srpska
Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Republika Srpska
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
At least EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation infrastructure in municipalities throughout the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The project purpose is the protection of public health and the environment from water pollution, while maintaining a balanced development of water supply and sanitation as well as safeguarding the financial and operational viability of the water companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is strongly environmentally driven, with a strong public health impact. The investments will contribute to meeting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s needs in relation to future compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment directive and Drinking Water Directive. Several of the investments rank highly in terms of overall impact on public water supplies and bathing waters.

The promoter will have to ensure satisfactory application of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and relevant EU rules, which will require international tendering, including publication in the OJEC, for large contracts.

Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB supports water supply and wastewater in Republika Srpska with a EUR 50 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB supports water supply and wastewater in Republika Srpska with a EUR 50 million loan
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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