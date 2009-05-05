VOITH GRUENE PAPIERTECHNOLOGIE F&E

Summary sheet
The promoter is a world-leading supplier of process industry machinery and systems, products and aftermarket services to the paper, energy, transportation and other industries.
The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to the pulp and paper production technology, as well as associated automation. It centres on a concept with the aim to study and optimise the sustainable use of materials and improve efficiency and energy requirements of the process.
The project’s objective is to support development of the so-called Integrated Recycled Paper Mill Concept focused on i) sustainable use of wood, fresh water and other materials, ii) energy efficiency improvement, and iii) energy generation from residuals and organic water contaminants.
The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities (laboratories, pilot plants, etc.). An EIA is therefore not required by Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Compliance of RDI activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will also be verified during appraisal. The project output will lead to environmental improvement in paper processing facilities.
Procurement is in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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