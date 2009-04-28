Energieversorgung Mainz

Summary sheet
Investment programme in the upgrading and extension of regional power, gas and district heat grids in the City of Mainz and surroundings.
The main purposes are to cater for demand growth and changes in load concentrations within the three grid systems, to connect new system users, both on the demand and supply side (notably decentralised energy efficient or renewable energy power producers), while sustaining efficiency and reliability of the grids.
By their technical characteristics the individual programme schemes do fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments. The competent authorities do require environmental impact assessments for some components. Further information will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter confirmed that the investments under the program are subject to the public procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sector. As such advertisements in the Official Journal of the EU are required as specified by the directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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