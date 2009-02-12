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LONDON OLYMPIC VILLAGE URBAN RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,034,765.48
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 109,034,765.48
Urban development : € 109,034,765.48
Signature date(s)
19/06/2009 : € 109,034,765.48
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EIB promotes social and affordable housing in the UK: GBP 95 m loan for London Athletes’ Village

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2009
20080538
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
London Olympic Village Urban Renewal

Public Entity (IES)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 255 million.
Estimated to be about GBP 510 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of an urban regeneration scheme in Stratford (East London) comprising (i) 1380 athletes' flats to be converted into social/intermediate/affordable housing after the 2012 Olympics and (ii) ancillary infrastructure to support the Athletes Village and the wider regeneration area.

Forming part of the wider East London urban regeneration scheme devised in connection with the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Olympic Village that will host the athletes during the Games has been designed and will be built with the objective of being converted into social housing units after the Games, following a “retrofit”. The resulting units will be owned by Triathlon Homes Limited (Triathlon), a joint-venture between (i) two large and experienced local social landlords (East Thames and Southern Housing Group) and (ii) First Base, a leading urban regeneration developer. The 1380 units are primarily earmarked for rental social housing, with a fraction dedicated to respectively affordable and intermediate housing (including shared ownership homes). The units will be built in compliance with (or exceeding) the most stringent standards set for housing (“Decent Homes Standards”). Ancillary infrastructure, such as three connecting bridges crossing neighbouring railway tracks, will be included within the scope of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In January 2007, the ODA prepared a Sustainable Development Strategy covering the full urbanisation of the Olympic area. In 2004, the LDA completed a full EIA covering the environmental effects of the Olympic and legacy planning application. All the relevant project’s key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy. Positive net environmental benefits are likely to result from implementing the urban renewal operation. It will improve the urban environment in derelict areas, help to provide a higher quality of life for the local inhabitants, offer energy efficient housing and contribute to a more sustainable urban development by bringing back into use brownfield sites for new social housing developments.

The final beneficiaries are the ODA and Triathlon (a SPV). It is a statutory obligation for the ODA to comply with the EU public procurement directives and the UK public contracts regulations 2006. Triathlon will be required to comply with EU Procurement directives insofar as they apply to the SPV.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EIB promotes social and affordable housing in the UK: GBP 95 m loan for London Athletes’ Village

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB promotes social and affordable housing in the UK: GBP 95 m loan for London Athletes’ Village
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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