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COSTA NEW VESSELS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 550,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 550,000,000
Transport : € 550,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/06/2009 : € 550,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 550m to Costa Crociere for its 2012 Development Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2009
20080537
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Costa New Vessels

Costa Crociere S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 550 million.
Approximately EUR 1,528 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation and enlargement of the Promoter’s fleet through the acquisition of 4 new cruise vessels.

The vessels will operate mainly on the Baltic and Mediterranean routes of the promoter and will call, amongst others, at different ports located in European Convergence regions and North African countries, thus contributing to the economic and social development of those areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have no significant environmental impact. The Bank's services will verify environmental and safety issues, such as emissions data and compliance with MARPOL standards, during the project's due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 550m to Costa Crociere for its 2012 Development Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 550m to Costa Crociere for its 2012 Development Plan
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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