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FEVE V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/02/2010 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/02/2010
20080536
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FEVE V
Ferrocarriles de Via Estrecha (FEVE).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
The cost estimate provided by the promoter at this stage is approximately EUR 220 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of rehabilitation, upgrading, and electrification of FEVE’s railway infrastructure between Infiesto – Cabezón and Orejo – Aranguren.

The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable transport, as increased rail usage with a shift from road to rail would reduce levels of emissions and road accidents.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts related to the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with EU public procurement procedures.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications