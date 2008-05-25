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NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS SINGLE RAN RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 70,000,000
Finland : € 180,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2009 : € 70,000,000
26/06/2009 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes R&D with EUR 250 million in various EU countries

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2009
20080525
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Nokia Siemens Networks Single RAN RDI
Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Approximately EUR 680 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns part financing of Nokia Siement Networks Group’s research and development expenses in the 2009-2011 period.

The project aims at developing the hardware and software platform for the development of Radio Access Network (RAN) technology for mobile communication systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. As the proposed investments will mainly take place inside buildings already being used for similar activities, and concern mainly software and hardware research activities, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes R&D with EUR 250 million in various EU countries

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes R&D with EUR 250 million in various EU countries
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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