Biofuel Plant Poland

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction and operation of a bioethanol plant based on locally grown and imported maize.
The plant will include mainstream processes for milling, liquefaction, fermentation, distillation and dehydration. The energy demand of the bioethanol production process and DDGS (distiller’s grain solubles) drying will be met by the combustion of natural gas in a 39.5 MW boiler and a dryer. In a second phase, not included in the project, the installation of a biomass-fired boiler is foreseen.
Alcohol production is included in the EIA Directive (integrated installations for the production of organic chemicals). An EIA has been requested by the competent Authority (Provincial Governor) and was performed in 2004. Distillation residues and process condensate will be recycled. Plant washing water will be pre-treated and discharged to the municipal sewer system. Run- off water will be pre-treated before discharging.
Private promoter who is not subject to Procurement Directives. The procurement will follow the procedures applied in the industry.
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