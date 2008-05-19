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BIOFUEL PLANT POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 20,800,000
Industry : € 20,800,000
Signature date(s)
16/02/2010 : € 20,800,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Poland: EUR 20.8 million for the construction of a biofuel plant

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/02/2010
20080519
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Biofuel Plant Poland
Bioagra SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 20.8 million.
EUR 92.4 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction and operation of a bioethanol plant based on locally grown and imported maize.

The plant will include mainstream processes for milling, liquefaction, fermentation, distillation and dehydration. The energy demand of the bioethanol production process and DDGS (distiller’s grain solubles) drying will be met by the combustion of natural gas in a 39.5 MW boiler and a dryer. In a second phase, not included in the project, the installation of a biomass-fired boiler is foreseen.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Alcohol production is included in the EIA Directive (integrated installations for the production of organic chemicals). An EIA has been requested by the competent Authority (Provincial Governor) and was performed in 2004. Distillation residues and process condensate will be recycled. Plant washing water will be pre-treated and discharged to the municipal sewer system. Run- off water will be pre-treated before discharging.

Private promoter who is not subject to Procurement Directives. The procurement will follow the procedures applied in the industry.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Poland: EUR 20.8 million for the construction of a biofuel plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EUR 20.8 million for the construction of a biofuel plant
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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