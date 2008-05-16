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PT NEXT GENERATION NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2009 : € 100,000,000
20/10/2011 : € 100,000,000
11/05/2010 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2009
20080516
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PT Next Generation Network
Portugal Telecom S.G.P.S., S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
To be determined during appraisal.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrade of the promoter’s network to a Next Generation Network to offer high speed communication services in Portugal.

The project contributes to the policy objective of furthering the “Information Society” through the modernisation of fixed telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a minor impact on the environment. The fibre optical cable will be installed inside existing duct infrastructure as far as possible. Any new ducts necessary will be built in urban areas or along main roads. Electronic equipment will be installed inside the promoter’s existing office-type buildings and the network terminations at customer premises.

Telecommunications have been excluded from the scope of the EU Directive coordinating the procurement of utilities. The procurement procedures followed by this private sector promoter are considered in the interest of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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