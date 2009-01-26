Anglian Water & Wastewater (AMP4)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Anglian Water Services Ltd
The programme forms part of Anglian Water Service’s capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2005-10 and is driven by needs to secure supply, to ensure compliance with EU environmental directives, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and more efficient management of sludge.
The project supports the upgrade of the quality of waste water discharged to the environment as well as sound management of water resources for the purpose of water services.
The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The quality regulators independently monitor compliance with effluent discharge permits and drinking water quality standards. The project is expected to be compliant with Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
AWS fully complies with the requirements of Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004.
Disclaimer
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