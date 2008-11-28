Navarra Human Capital

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Government of the Navarra Region
Framework loan for the financing of small and medium-sized investments primarily in the areas of health, education, RDI, culture and environment.
The plan seeks to contribute significantly to mitigate a likely phase of economic slowdown expected for the period 2008-2011, support job creation and create the conditions for sustainable development. It complements the Operational Plan Navarra 2007-2013 that was approved by the European Commission on 28 November 2007, co-financed by ERDF.
The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.