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REGION POITOU-CHARENTES PHOTOVOLTAIQUE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/03/2009 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: launches the major works for the EUR 400m Regional Solar Energy Plan (2009-2012)

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2009
20080475
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Région Poitou-Charentes Photovoltaïque
Région Poitou-Charentes
Contact : Mme Anne WACHOWIAK BEHAR
a.wachoviak-behar@cr-poitou-charentes.fr
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 420 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing -through a Financial Intermediary selected by the Promoter- of numerous photovoltaic schemes in the region Poitou-Charentes, France.

The project is designed to complete regional financing program for the installation of photovoltaic pannels on public, industrial and commercial buildings and agriculture field.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
France: launches the major works for the EUR 400m Regional Solar Energy Plan (2009-2012)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: launches the major works for the EUR 400m Regional Solar Energy Plan (2009-2012)
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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