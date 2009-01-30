Cementos Molins Energy Efficiency

Summary sheet
Cementos molins SACementos molins SA
The project concerns the modernisation of an existing cement plant located in Sant Vicenç dels Horts, 10 km from Barcelona, Catalonia.
The project consists in the construction and operation of a single 4100 t/d state of the art production line, which would replace 3 existing production lines. The project makes efficient use of certain parts of the existing plant (cement mill, packaging, and storages).
The project falls under Annex II of EU directive 97/11 as amended and an EIA has been prepared. Authorisation (construction license) has already been obtained from the competent authorities. The project also implies significant environmental improvements.
The promoter, a private company, operates in a liberalised sector open to free market competition and is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The promoter obtains main equipment and services for its project via negotiated procedures amongst specialised engineering companies. This procedure is in the best interests of the project, in terms of quality, prices and timely implementation, and it is therefore in line with the Bank’s procurement policy.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.