PROPAPIER - KAPAZITAETSERWEITERUNG

The transaction is for financing of the expansion and upgrade of the borrower’s production facilities in Eastern Germany and in Poland.

The additional containerboard production capacity in Germany is expected to reduce the company’s need to purchase paper from the Asian markets, thereby also allowing further corrugated board production capacity expansion in Poland. Furthermore, the investments are contributing to further vertical integration of Progroup’s paper/corrugated board business value chain which is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s competitive position and cost structure going forward.

Being located in Eastern Germany and indirectly encouraging the collection and use of waste paper, the project contributes to the EU objectives of supporting convergence regions as well as promoting the sustainable use of natural resources.