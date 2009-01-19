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PROPAPIER - KAPAZITAETSERWEITERUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 113,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 14,690,000
Germany : € 98,310,000
Industry : € 113,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2009 : € 14,690,000
25/11/2009 : € 98,310,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Summary sheet

Release date
19 January 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2009
20080461
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Propapier – Kapazitätenerweiterung
Progroup AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million.
EUR 480 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The transaction is for financing of the expansion and upgrade of the borrower’s production facilities in Eastern Germany and in Poland.

The additional containerboard production capacity in Germany is expected to reduce the company’s need to purchase paper from the Asian markets, thereby also allowing further corrugated board production capacity expansion in Poland. Furthermore, the investments are contributing to further vertical integration of Progroup’s paper/corrugated board business value chain which is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s competitive position and cost structure going forward.

Being located in Eastern Germany and indirectly encouraging the collection and use of waste paper, the project contributes to the EU objectives of supporting convergence regions as well as promoting the sustainable use of natural resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The new containerboard production plant (Paper Machine PM2) falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and requires an EIA. It is also included in the Council Directive 96/61/EC of 24 September 1996 concerning Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control and has to have a permit issued in accordance with this Directive. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal, including possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives). Corrugating plants are based on a dry process and are not listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive.

The promoter is a private company that is not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications