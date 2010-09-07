TRAMWAY DU HAVRE

Summary sheet
Communauté de l’Agglomération Havraise
The project concerns the construction of a first tramway line in Le Havre, which will have 23 stations and a total length of 13.5 km. The Y-shaped route of this line will link the city centre to the Mont-Gaillard and Caucriauville districts, located in the north and east of the city respectively.
This first tramway line aims to increase the number of people visiting the city centre, make travel easier between the east and west of the city and open up new districts, thereby supporting the drive for urban renewal and regeneration.
The project comes under Annex II to the Directive on EIAs. An EIA is not strictly necessary although the works will have to be examined by the competent authorities. In this particular case, an EIA was conducted in compliance with national legislation governing environmental protection and public enquiry procedures. Its findings will be examined during the appraisal.
The promoter must comply with the EU's procurement procedures, including the publication of notices in the OJEU. All contracts exceeding the thresholds set by Community directives will be put out to international tender. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures adopted by the promoter are appropriate for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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