WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER COLLECTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
4, Crvena Skopska Opstina
1000 Skopje
Tel. +389 2 3145 519
The project concerns the promoter’s capital investment programme for the years 2009 to 2013 which is driven by the need to increase water supply in rural areas and to improve waste water disposal throughout the country, in compliance with the relevant EU Directives. The programme loan concerns investments in most of the 84 municipalities of the country.
The investments are aimed on the one hand at preparing for compliance with the EU ‘acquis communautaire’ in the broader water sector, and on the other hand at improving living standards and providing a framework for economic development in medium and small-sized towns and villages.
The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, either by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, or by collecting and cleaning wastewater before discharging into receiving waters. As an EU candidate member state, the project will contribute to FYROM’s future compliance with EU standards and regulations on water, sanitation and the environment.Compliance with national EIA legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during appraisal. FYROM is part of the international EMERALD network, and procedures for compliance herewith will also be verified. A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal where applicable.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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