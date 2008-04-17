Summary sheet
Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO)
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Ltd (JPMC)
The Jordan India Fertilizer Company project involves the development, construction and operation of a phosphoric acid complex with a capacity of 475,000 tonnes/year. The greater part of its production is expected to be sold to the Indian joint venture partner, IFFCO, for fertiliser production in India. The project site is located at the Eshidiya mine site, some 200 km north-east of Aqaba, the export port of Jordan.
The project will add value to a cheap domestic raw material, while creating direct permanent jobs. There will be further positive effects resulting from the related development and use of support infrastructure and through export revenues. The project will have a positive impact on economic activity in the host country, supporting the objectives of the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP).
The project is classified as basic chemical industry and, if located in the EU, would fall under Annex I of the Directive 97/11 amended 2003/35. An ESIA has been determined.
The promoter is a private company operating on a free world market for fertilizers, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on Procurement.
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