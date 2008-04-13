NG Gas Distribution Phase I (2008-11)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
1-3 Strand
LONDON WC2N 5EH
United Kingdom
Website: www.nationalgrid.com
David R. Morgan – Treasury Manager
Rehabilitation & improvement of National Grid's gas distribution network covering four gas distribution networks (“GDNs”) in the UK, located in Central & South East England, Phase I (2008-11) of the 5 year regulatory investment programme 2008-13.
The Project contributes to the UK’s energy policy, committed to delivering the Government’s goals of safe, secure and sustainable energy supplies and ultimately a low-carbon economy, through competitive and independently regulated energy markets.
Based on current information, the investment programme falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC), leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA. In line with the Bank's guidelines, the Promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations will be assessed during appraisal. The vast majority of the programme will consist of the renewal of low pressure underground pipes in urban areas not requiring an EIA, contributing to improved safety and the reduction of losses. Any environmental impact is expected to be minimal and limited to the construction period.
The Promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, including the publication in Official Journal of EC where appropriate. Detailed procedures applied by the Promoter will be reviewed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.