UniCredit Leasing Loan for SMEs

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Coriolan Sever Filip
Chief GBS and Financial Officer
Member of the Board
40, Tzarigradsko shosse Blvd., 7th floor
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Financing of investments of small and medium-sized enterpises and possibly also of mid-cap enerprises in the fields of energy, environment, infrastructure, development of a knowledge-based economy, industry, tourism, as well as services in Bulgaria .
The credit line would contribute to the development of term finance in Bulgara by providing long-term funding for eligible leasing projects promoted by SMEs and mid-cap enterprises.
Within the framework of the credit line, the Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, as appropriate.
Within the framework of the credit line, the Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, in particular for the award of public sector contracts, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.