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FIPA - ANGOLA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,054,054.05
Countries
Sector(s)
Angola : € 4,054,054.05
Services : € 4,054,054.05
Signature date(s)
4/11/2009 : € 4,054,054.05
Other links
Related press
EIB to provide USD 6m for 28m Angola SME fund

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2009
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 04/11/2009
20080375
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIPA – Angola Private Equity Fund

Angola Capital Partners (ACP), a joint venture between Banco Africano de Investimento (BAI) and Norfund (Norway). ACP will originate, implement, manage and realise investments on behalf of FIPA. ACP Management will include from the start three investment executives, already identified.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EIB’s commitment would be to make an initial investment of up to EUR 5 million. and increase its investment in the fund as FIPA grows towards its capitalization target (see below). EIB will not exceed 20% of the total investments made during the life of the fund at any time.
The fund (FIPA) has a target capitalisation of USD 100 million., however it is anticipated that a first closing will be done with a core group of investors at a level of USD 22.5 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

FIPA will be a private equity fund promoted by Norfund and BAI, a local, private commercial Angolan bank. FIPA’s objective will be to invest in local enterprises in Angola, thus overcoming the lack of equity/venture capital and similar instruments in the country.

FIPA will be the first private equity fund in Angola focusing on investments in established and/or start-up local SMEs. Target size of the fund is USD 100 million., investments will take the form of equity, preference shares or loan instruments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Not available.

Not applicable.

Other links
Related press
EIB to provide USD 6m for 28m Angola SME fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB to provide USD 6m for 28m Angola SME fund
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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