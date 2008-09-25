Massinissa Fund

Summary sheet
The operation consists of the Bank's acquisition of an equity participation in a fledgling investment fund, financed from the European Union's budgetary resources (risk capital managed by the Bank under Regulation 1638/2006 of 24 October 2006). The fund will be divided into to two entities, one registered in Morocco and the other in Luxembourg. The fund will managed by AlmaMed, a management company resgistered in Morocco.
The purpose of the fund will be to make equity and quasi-equity investments in enterprises domiciled and operating in Morocco. The fund will invest in enterprises operating in all business sectors except real estate, agriculture, raw materials, defence and other sectors traditionally excluded by the EIB.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.