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ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 600,000,000
Energy : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2012 : € 160,000,000
9/12/2010 : € 440,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II
Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for Enel Green Power for new facilities
Related press
Italy: EUR 600 million loan to Enel Green Power for three-year programme

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2010
20080338
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Enel Greenpower Energie Rinnovabili II

ENEL Green Power S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 600 million.
Tentatively estimated at around EUR 1 260 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a three-year investment programme for the period 2011-2013, focusing on the installation of new renewable energy capacities (approx. 840 MW) in Italy, mainly small to medium scale wind farms and photovoltaic plants (roof-top and land-based).

By adding new capacity to the system, diversifying the sources of renewable energy and improving the reliability of existing sites, the project aims at improving the security of electricity supply and at meeting growing electricity demand in Italy, using the various domestic renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-schemes of this investment programme will assist in mitigating climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are of small to medium-size and are expected to have limited environmental impacts with no significant negative residual effects. The main impacts (if any) from such investments usually come from construction works, are temporary and considered to have minor significance. Due to their technical characteristics, the sub-schemes are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive.

The promoter follows EU public procurement procedures in accordance with the requirements of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC.

Related documents
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for Enel Green Power for new facilities
Related press
Italy: EUR 600 million loan to Enel Green Power for three-year programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II
Publication Date
21 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72574906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080338
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II
Other links
Summary sheet
Enel Greenpower Energie Rinnovabili II
Data sheet
ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for Enel Green Power for new facilities
Related press
Italy: EUR 600 million loan to Enel Green Power for three-year programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for Enel Green Power for new facilities
Related press
Italy: EUR 600 million loan to Enel Green Power for three-year programme
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL GREENPOWER ENERGIE RINNOVABILI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications