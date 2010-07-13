Enel Greenpower Energie Rinnovabili II

Summary sheet
ENEL Green Power S.p.A.
Financing of a three-year investment programme for the period 2011-2013, focusing on the installation of new renewable energy capacities (approx. 840 MW) in Italy, mainly small to medium scale wind farms and photovoltaic plants (roof-top and land-based).
By adding new capacity to the system, diversifying the sources of renewable energy and improving the reliability of existing sites, the project aims at improving the security of electricity supply and at meeting growing electricity demand in Italy, using the various domestic renewable energy sources.
The sub-schemes of this investment programme will assist in mitigating climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are of small to medium-size and are expected to have limited environmental impacts with no significant negative residual effects. The main impacts (if any) from such investments usually come from construction works, are temporary and considered to have minor significance. Due to their technical characteristics, the sub-schemes are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive.
The promoter follows EU public procurement procedures in accordance with the requirements of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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