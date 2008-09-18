OGK-5 Power Plant Modernisation

Summary sheet
Contact person: Mr Luca Sutera, OGK-5 Chief Financial Officer
Upgrade of the Nevinnomyssk GRES power plant in Southern Russia, including the rehabilitation of existing generating capacity and building of a modern, efficient Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) unit to replace two old gas-fired steam units.
The project aims to increase energy efficiency and to promote the differentiation of energy supply as well as operational safety of the energy infrastructure.
Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. The EIA process has been initiated and its review will form part of the Bank's appraisal of the project. The project is expected to contribute to meeting growing electricity demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.
The rehabilitation component of the project is expected to be procured under a number of separate works, supply and services contracts using mainly international tendering procedures. The new CCGT plant will be procured under a single Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract. CCGT plant procurement has been initiated by OGK-5 under RAO UES public procurement practices, and the procurement has been completed after privatisation of the company.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.