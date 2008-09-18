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OGK-5 POWER PLANT MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2010 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
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Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan (PCDP) - EN
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Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign agreement to finance social housing for rent
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Russia: EUR 250 million to contribute to energy efficiency and emission reduction

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2010
20080333
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OGK-5 Power Plant Modernisation
OGK-5 JSC
Contact person: Mr Luca Sutera, OGK-5 Chief Financial Officer
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million.
Approximately EUR 500 million (including construction of the CCGT as well as rehabilitation of existing generating capacity).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of the Nevinnomyssk GRES power plant in Southern Russia, including the rehabilitation of existing generating capacity and building of a modern, efficient Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) unit to replace two old gas-fired steam units.

The project aims to increase energy efficiency and to promote the differentiation of energy supply as well as operational safety of the energy infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. The EIA process has been initiated and its review will form part of the Bank's appraisal of the project. The project is expected to contribute to meeting growing electricity demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.

The rehabilitation component of the project is expected to be procured under a number of separate works, supply and services contracts using mainly international tendering procedures. The new CCGT plant will be procured under a single Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract. CCGT plant procurement has been initiated by OGK-5 under RAO UES public procurement practices, and the procurement has been completed after privatisation of the company.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan (PCDP) - EN
Related press
Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign agreement to finance social housing for rent
Related press
Russia: EUR 250 million to contribute to energy efficiency and emission reduction

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign agreement to finance social housing for rent
Related press
Russia: EUR 250 million to contribute to energy efficiency and emission reduction
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan (PCDP) - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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