GCT MISE A NIVEAU ENVIRONNEMENTALE

Summary sheet
Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT)
The project concerns a programme for upgrading some of GCT's facilities to Tunisian environmental standards, in line with international best practice, in order to eliminate or reduce the environmental impact of GCT's activities. It is designed:
- in Skhira, 50km north Gabès, to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, upgrade phosphogypsum dumps and stop hydrofluoric emissions into the sea;
- in M’Dhilla, 100 km west of Gabès, to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions into the atmosphere;
- these measures are supported by a series of small environmental improvement and monitoring schemes.
The project will have a positive environmental impact. It will therefore meet the objectives of the Barcelona Procees and the Action Plan for Tunisia (2007-2013) and will be eligible for FEMIP financing.
The project is located in the basic chemical industry and aims to improve the environmental conditions at existing facilities. Its compliance with EU environmental standards will be established at the time of the project appraisal.
In accordance with the procurement rules for projects financed by the EIB, EU procurement directives do not apply to this project.
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