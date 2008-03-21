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GCT MISE A NIVEAU ENVIRONNEMENTALE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 74,000,000
Industry : € 74,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/05/2016 : € 19,000,000
19/12/2008 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
Tunisia: The EIB grants a EUR 19 million loan (TND 42 million) for climate action

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2008
20080321
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GCT - Environmental Upgrade

Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million from the Bank's own resources under the ENPC/MED Mandate (2007-2013).
Around EUR 120 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a programme for upgrading some of GCT's facilities to Tunisian environmental standards, in line with international best practice, in order to eliminate or reduce the environmental impact of GCT's activities. It is designed:

  • in Skhira, 50km north Gabès, to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, upgrade phosphogypsum dumps and stop hydrofluoric emissions into the sea;
  • in M’Dhilla, 100 km west of Gabès, to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions into the atmosphere;
  • these measures are supported by a series of small environmental improvement and monitoring schemes.

The project will have a positive environmental impact. It will therefore meet the objectives of the Barcelona Procees and the Action Plan for Tunisia (2007-2013) and will be eligible for FEMIP financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is located in the basic chemical industry and aims to improve the environmental conditions at existing facilities. Its compliance with EU environmental standards will be established at the time of the project appraisal.

In accordance with the procurement rules for projects financed by the EIB, EU procurement directives do not apply to this project.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
Tunisia: The EIB grants a EUR 19 million loan (TND 42 million) for climate action

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: The EIB grants a EUR 19 million loan (TND 42 million) for climate action
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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