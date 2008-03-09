Gamesa Wind Power RDI II

Summary sheet
Gamesa S.A. is the third largest supplier of wind turbines in the world.
The project concerns the co-financing of an Gamesa’s wind energy R&D programme for 20082011, aimed at a further enhancement of wind based electricity generation technologies.
The development of wind power is one of the priorities of the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan (SET-Plan). The project will strengthen the innovative capacity and the competitive position of Gamesa, which is a leading wind turbine manufacturer. European wind turbine manufactures dominate the global wind manufacturer market. This project will support the development of an important renewable energy technology and of the international competitiveness of a European wind turbine manufacturer.
The project’s RDI activities will be carried out in existing research centers, and will not require any new construction. An EIA therefore is not required per EU Directive 97/11. The project promoter is required to respect the requirements of EU Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC.
Procurement rules and regulations do not apply to private industry projects.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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