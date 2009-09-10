PPC Transmission & Distribution V

Summary sheet
The project consists of a 4-year investment programme (2008-2011) aimed at reinforcing and extending the promoter’s transmission and distribution electricity networks throughout Greece.
The project will promote the development of the transmission and distribution electricity networks in Greece. The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, to improve the quality and the reliability of supply and to support the connection and the efficient exploitation of traditional and renewable generation resources.
Some schemes of the project involving long 400 kV overhead lines will fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, while the remainder will fall under ANNEX II, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. However, many project schemes are expected to be distribution reinforcements that will not require formal EIAs and will have minimal or no environmental impact.
The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in Greece and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.
EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, including publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.