London Crossrail (TEN)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Transport for London.
Construction of a 60 km East-West urban railway connecting Central London with some of its main outskirts and with TEN-T nodes of Heathrow Airport and high-speed railway stations of Paddington and Stratford.
Crossrail, a key element of the development plan for London and the Government’s Transport Plan, will help support and maintain the status of London as a World City by improving its accessibility with public transport, meeting the requirements of business and tourism expansion.
Given that urban railway projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. In the proposed project, a full EIA has been carried out with details to be examined during appraisal (http://billdocuments.crossrail.co.uk/).
The question of the project being part of a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will equally be examined during project appraisal.
The competent authority will be required to confirm also that the Project complies with the requirements of EU nature conservation policy, according to the EU Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) and Habitat Directives (92/43/EEC) and Natura 2000.
TfL is an organisation that is subject to EU public procurement directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC). The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all contracts to be funded by the Bank will be published and let in accordance with EU regulations.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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