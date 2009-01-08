London Crossrail (TEN)

Given that urban railway projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. In the proposed project, a full EIA has been carried out with details to be examined during appraisal (http://billdocuments.crossrail.co.uk/).

The question of the project being part of a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will equally be examined during project appraisal.

The competent authority will be required to confirm also that the Project complies with the requirements of EU nature conservation policy, according to the EU Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) and Habitat Directives (92/43/EEC) and Natura 2000.