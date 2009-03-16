Finmeccanica Mezzogiorno and R&D

Summary sheet
Finmeccanica S.p.A., the holding company of an Italian diversified industrial group with businesses concentrated in the aerospace and defence sectors and with sizeable interests in energy, transportation, information systems and communication.
Financing Finmeccanica’s investments for the upgrade and extension of its production facilities in Puglia and Campania for the development and production of innovative aircraft components contracted under risk sharing partnerships in major international aircraft programs.
The project will include an upgrade of the promoter’s production facilities located in the regions of Puglia and Campania, both of which are Convergence Regions. Furthermore, a minor part of the investments consist of R&D, making the project eligible as contribution to the knowledge economy.
The project falls under Annex II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision of the competent authority regarding the need for an EIA, any procedure carried out, if required, and the potential impact on biodiversity will be reviewed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the aerospace sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The appropriateness of the procurement procedures applied will be assessed during appraisal.
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